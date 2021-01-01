From allen + roth

allen + roth Piper Glen Set of 2 Wicker Brown Metal Frame Stationary Dining Chair(s) with Blue Cushioned Seat | FRS60764R

$400.00
In stock
Description

Piper Glen's comfortable rocking chairs feature soft seat and lumbar cushions to help relax and enjoy the outdoors. A unique woven back showcases an attractive blue and tan pattern, and a hand-painted wood look frame finish is warm and inviting. allen + roth Piper Glen Set of 2 Wicker Brown Metal Frame Stationary Dining Chair(s) with Blue Cushioned Seat | FRS60764R

