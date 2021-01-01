Now ensure that your countertop stays clean and spotless with this unique vanity top toothbrush holder from Allied Brass. Toothbrush holder is designed to accomodate toothbrushes of all sizes, including extra wide toothbrushes. The Pipeline collection is the latest innovation for bathroom fittings from the Allied Brass Brand of products. This toothbrush holder gives the industrial look of pipe fittings while blending aptly with both modern and traditional bathroom decor. This accessory is powder coated with lifetime materials to provide a decorative and clean finish. No wonder, this toothbrush holder gives continual service for years without any trouble. The choice of superior materials makes this item free from corrosion and rust. Allied Brass Pipeline Collection Vanity Top Toothbrush Holder in Matte White | P-670-FTH-WHM