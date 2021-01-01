Pipeline 125.4 LED Linear Suspension Light by ANDlight - Color: Brass (PIP-125.4-P-BR-WH-30-MLV-120)

The Pipeline 125.4 LED Linear Suspension Light from ANDlight is a modern, slim fixture that can be used in modern dining rooms. Perfect for dining room table lighting, the linear suspension light creates direct lighting. Made from aluminum and cast acrylic, the fixture is available in a variety of colors and color temperatures. In 2013, Vancouver-based ANDlight was founded with a mission to bring original design ideas to life through modern manufacturing technologies and a large network of client support. Committed to eco-friendly products that are both functional and dynamic, ANDlight strives to stand out with their unique LED lighting options. From pendants to floor lamps, their lighting products include a diverse range of options to suit a chic style for any space. Color: Brass.