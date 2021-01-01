Clients will love this bold frameless mirror from our Pipeline collection. Made from actual pipe and featuring matching hardware that reflects the early 1900s industrial look, it's a great accessory look for any room where a mirror is needed. Mirror mounts easily and tilts to accommodate adjusting viewing angles for people of any height. This accessory is powder coated with lifetime materials to provide a decorative and clean finish. The choice of superior materials makes this item free from corrosion and rust. Allied Brass Pipeline 29-in W x 4.1-in H Brushed Bronze Arch Frameless Bathroom Mirror | P-350-TM94-BBR