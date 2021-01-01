From st james home
ST JAMES HOME Pintuck Stitch All Season White Full/Queen White Duck Down Comforter
Advertisement
Achieve the sought after pleated look with the Pintuck Stitch White Duck Down Comforter. Combining a modern stitching detail with a classic natural filled comforter, this statement piece will complete your room with a luxurious touch. The cotton cover offers a breathable, cozy fabric that will last for seasons to come. Filled with 600 fill power, 75% white duck down and 25% white duck feather for a timeless comfort and warmth.