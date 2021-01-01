Trademark Fine Art 'Pintail Ducks' Canvas Art by Nigel Artingstall

Artist: Nigel ArtingstallSubject: AnimalsStyle: Natural ModernProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a black and gray duck sitting in the center of the frame. Prominent Colors: Tan, Brown, White, Grey, Green, Black Nigel showed an interest in wildlife from a very young age and spent much of his time studying the fauna and flora around his home town. He demonstrated an early ability as an artist with his pencil drawings and slate etchings. By the age of eleven he started selling his work to friends, relatives and school teachers. Having tried a number of different mediums he eventually decided that Gouache gave him the qualities he was looking for, because this water based paint had the versatility to be thinned and used with an airbrush, or used in its natural state thus enabling him to create his wonderfully detailed images. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.