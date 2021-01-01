From kohler
KOHLER Pinstripe 1-Spray 5.6 in. Single Wall Mount Fixed Rain Shower Head in Polished Chrome
This Pinstripe single-function showerhead brings substantial water savings to your bathroom with a 1.75 GPM flow rate, combined with Katalyst technology for a completely indulgent showering experience. With a new nozzle pattern, internal waterway design, and air-induction system, this technology maximizes every water drop and creates a richer, more intense flow of water that heightens the shower's sensory experience. By infusing 2 liters of air per minute, Katalyst delivers a powerful, voluptuous spray that clings to the body with larger, fuller water drops. Color: Polished Chrome.