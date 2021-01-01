From red vanilla
Pinpoint Platter
Advertisement
Features:Product Type: PlatterColor: Creamy WhitePrimary Material: Porcelain ChinaShape: RoundPattern: Solid ColorNumber of Compartments: Microwave Safe: YesDishwasher Safe: YesFood Safe: YesCountry of Origin: ChinaStyle: TraditionalPTFE Free: YesPieces Included: Chip Resistant: YesLead Free: Oven Safe: YesHandles: NoAdditional Pieces: NoLid Included: NoBase / Stand Included: NoServing Utensil Included: NoUtensil Type: Utensil Material: Cheese Knives and Tools Included: NoCheese Knives and Tools Type: Theme: No ThemeNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayPFOA Free: YesRotating: Product Care: Hand Wash OnlySpefications:NSF Certified: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Reclaimed Wood: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Lazy Susan Diameter: Overall Width - Side to Side: 12.5Overall Length - Front to Back: 12.5Overall Height - Base to Top: 1.75Overall Product Weight: 4Assembly:Warranty: