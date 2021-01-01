HAY - Pinocchio Round Rug - Multicolor - Multicolour

Add a splash of colour to your home with this Pinocchio Round Rug from HAY. Crafted in an eye catching rounded shape, balls of soft, hand rolled felt have been strung onto cord and sewn together to create this stunning rug; taking inspiration from traditional Danish liquorice treats that are covered in a colourful sugary glaze. Featuring an array of vivid multicolour sure to bring new life to any interior it is placed in, this rug is a wonderful addition to any home guests are sure to love. Key features: * Vibrant multicolored rug * Material: 100% pure new wool * Dimensions: Ø140cm * Sewn by local firms in India and Nepal * Inspired by Danish licorice treat * Hand rolled felt balls * Gorgeous multicolor