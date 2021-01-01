From red heart
Red Heart Pink Soft Baby Steps Yarn 24/Pk 24 Pack
Red Heart-Soft Baby Steps Yarn. Wrap your baby in a soft cloud of love. Red Heart Soft Yarn in fresh, no-dye-lot baby solids and new coordinating smart prints that do all the work for you. Weight category: 4, 100% acrylic. Solids: 5oz/142 grams, 256yd/234m. Prints: 4oz/113g, 204yd/187m. Gauge: knit: 17stX23r = 4in/10cm on size 8/5mm needles, crochet: 12scX15r = 4in/10cm on size I9/5. 5mm hook. Machine wash, tumble dry, do not bleach, do not iron, dry cleanable. Imported Country of Origin: TURKEY Item Weight: 7.92 lb Size: 24/Pk