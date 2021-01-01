From key ovation
Pink Rose Pattern 13 inch Canvas Laptop Sleeve with Pocket 13 inch 133 inch Laptop 13 case13 Sleeve
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. The design of front pocket can hold pen, phone, glasses, mouse, power cord etc. laptop sleeve is made of special canvas make Waterproof shockproof you unquie. High quality zipper puller and 'u' zipper design is easycto put the laptop into the sleeve. Dimension: 350mm(L)x235mm(W)x20mm(H) fit most 13.3 inch laptop and macbook air 13 and macbook pro 13(our laptop sleeve is big enough to hold macbook 13 with hard case)