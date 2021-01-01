From union rustic
'Pink Moon Rising' Graphic Art on Wrapped Canvas
Advertisement
Dress up an empty wall with this eye-catching print, a perfect pick for bringing boho style to any room in your abode. This design depicts an orange moon rising over a black and white seascape for a look that toes the abstract line. Made in the USA, it’s printed on a 100% cotton canvas, then wrapped around wooden stretcher bars for an appearance that’s worthy of any gallery. Plus, wall-hanging hardware is included. Size: 12" H x 8" W x 0.75" D