From general

Purple Pink Marble Design Slim Flexible Soft Silicone Bumper Shockproof Gel Tpu Rubber Glossy Skin Cover Phone Case For Iphone Xr 6.1 Inch (2018)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Material: Silicone, Tpu, Rubber, Gel: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Purple Pink Marble Compatible Phone Models: Apple Iphone Xr 6.1 Inch (2018 Release) Special Pattern On The Case Makes Your Phone Different And Eyes-Catching Protect Your Phone From Scratches, Bumps And Other Daily Damage Access To All The Controls And Features; Perfect Cutouts For Speakers, Camera And Other Ports Material: The Case Is Made From Flexible Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) And Imd (In-Mould-Decoration) Technology. Make The Print Vivid And Never Fade

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com