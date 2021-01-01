From general
Purple Pink Marble Design Slim Flexible Soft Silicone Bumper Shockproof Gel Tpu Rubber Glossy Skin Cover Phone Case For Iphone Xr 6.1 Inch (2018)
Advertisement
Material: Silicone, Tpu, Rubber, Gel: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Purple Pink Marble Compatible Phone Models: Apple Iphone Xr 6.1 Inch (2018 Release) Special Pattern On The Case Makes Your Phone Different And Eyes-Catching Protect Your Phone From Scratches, Bumps And Other Daily Damage Access To All The Controls And Features; Perfect Cutouts For Speakers, Camera And Other Ports Material: The Case Is Made From Flexible Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) And Imd (In-Mould-Decoration) Technology. Make The Print Vivid And Never Fade