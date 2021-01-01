From breast cancer awareness loss of loved one jamm co
Breast Cancer Awareness Loss of Loved One JAMM Co Pink in Memory of Grandma Breast Cancer Heart Graphic Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
I wear pink in memory of my Great Grandma breast cancer awareness graphic print design with wings from your guardian angel with a pink ribbon along with inspirational quotes & memorial sayings to show faith hope love support for a loved one you lost. Grief sorry for your loss sympathy gifts for family, friends and loved one's grieving loss of a special lady woman. Clothing apparel products & accessories to wear pink for October breast cancer awareness month to give condolences in remembrance of her. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only