Breast Cancer Awareness Loss of Loved One JAMM Co Pink in Memory of Daughter Breast Cancer Heart Wings Graphic Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

I wear pink in memory of my Daughter breast cancer awareness graphic print design with wings from your guardian angel with a pink ribbon along with inspirational quotes & memorial sayings on it to show faith hope love support for a loved one you lost. Grief sorry for your loss sympathy gifts for family, friends and loved one's grieving loss of a special lady woman. Clothing apparel products & accessories to wear pink for October breast cancer awareness month to give condolences in remembrance of her. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only