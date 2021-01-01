Pink Glitter Crimped Curl Swirl - Spritz

Add pretty polish to your gift packaging with this decorative Glitter Crimped Curl Swirl from Spritz™. This cute and curly swirl bow makes a sweet accent atop any gift package, or adds a fresh update to your gift when pinned onto a coordinating gift bag for a stylish look. Easy to remove or attach, this crimped ribbon makes dressing up your gift a breeze — just attach to your gift bag before popping in your present and you're all set for the party! Pattern: Solid.