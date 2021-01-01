From gossip rag
gossip rag Pink Germs Halloween Creepy Lockdown Quarantine, Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
pink germs halloween creepy lockdown quarantine ,germs halloween creepy ,germs,halloween ,social distancing,creepy,goth,gothic, pumpkin,skull,skeleton,face mask,funny,cute,kawaii,gloves,vaccine vaccinated,vaccination,poison,hand sanitizer,bat,coffin, gravestone, tombstone,grave,spider,spiderweb, lockdown,quarantine present gift 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only