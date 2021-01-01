Trademark Fine Art 'Pink Garden Step 02B' Canvas Art by Lisa Audit

Artist: Lisa AuditSubject: FloralStyle: Mid-Century ModernProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a pattern of white flower silhouettes on a textured, pale pink background. Lisa Audit loves the art of decoration, and she uses oil paints, acrylics, and pen and ink to create beautiful pieces of art. She finds inspiration from fine art masters such as Picasso, Manet, Rubens and Cezanne. Lisa lives in Canada with her two teenage daughters, and she creates much of her artwork in a spacious studio inside her home. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.