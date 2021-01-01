Gifts24Seven - Gothic Flowers Pink Flowers Black Spiderweb Romantic Goth Burgundy Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

If you are a lover of flowers and the gothic style, this beautiful design is perfect for you. On a wine-red background with black cobwebs, rhombuses shapes with roses within it stand out, combining the romantic and the gothic. This is a great gift idea for Valentine's Day on February 14th or any other special occasion. This design is perfect for those elegant and glamorous, dark people, lovers of vintage and floral gardens. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only