Pink Etched Glass Bowl

Description

Add some interest to your shelves with this decorative piece! Pink Etched Glass Bowl is made from thick clear glass with a pink tint and features a short and round shape with a tapered bottom and a wide middle. On the sides, there are etched geometric shapes cut out in rows. These cutouts play beautifully with natural light, so position it where it can reflect light from a nearby window! Dimension: Full Diameter: 5 3/8" Opening Diameter: 4" Height: 4 1/4" Note: Bowl not intended for food use or candles.

