Homecraft Furniture Pink End Table

Set the MegaHome End Table at the end of your couch to beautifully complete the design of your room. This end table features a classic style, which will add an element of richness to your living space. It has a wooden construction, which will bring character and charm to your home through its timeless appearance. With storage space, it will provide a spot to stash away everything from the TV remote to a pile of magazines. It has a pink finish, making it an energetic addition to your room.