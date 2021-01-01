From homecraft furniture
Homecraft Furniture Pink End Table
Set the MegaHome End Table at the end of your couch to beautifully complete the design of your room. This end table features a classic style, which will add an element of richness to your living space. It has a wooden construction, which will bring character and charm to your home through its timeless appearance. With storage space, it will provide a spot to stash away everything from the TV remote to a pile of magazines. It has a pink finish, making it an energetic addition to your room.