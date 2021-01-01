Breast Cancer Awareness Gifts by Myles James Pink Breast Cancer Awareness In Memory Of My Mother In Law Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

My heart is perfect because you are inside in memory of my Mother in law breast cancer awareness gifts for grieving loved one's family relatives. Cute pink cancer ribbon heart graphic logo uplifting meaningful inspirational quotes phrases messages apparel Grieving gifts loss of a Mom who passed away for someone special. We wear pink in October for breast cancer awareness month clothing products things items accessories for men women Son in law Daughter in law. In remembrance of gifts with sayings 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only