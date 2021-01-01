The lovely Pink Baby's Baptism Frame is a great gifting option to commemorate any little girl's Baptism. This unique frame features a hanging cross in the cutout of the ceramic for a beautiful appearance that can be hung or placed anywhere in the home. This piece is part of the curated Tender Blessings nursery collection. This line will make celebrating life’s little moments fun and memorable, such as getting ready for bed, performing nighttime prayers or enjoying family time. This line features a collection of super soft plushies, blankies and more that will help them feel safe and snuggly at bedtime and will encourage spirituality. Each piece is crafted using safety-tested materials, soft machine washable fabrics and beautiful colors for the perfect companion. This frame is a great present for any little one, new parents or expecting parents on your list.