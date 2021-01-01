Pinehurst Daybed with Trundle

This gorgeous daybed is the perfect blend of modern details and contemporary clean lines. The bed features comfortable foam padding over an engineered wood frame and chic fabric upholstery. The bed will wow guests and yourself with its all-over, luxe look and deep button-tufting design. The straight lines and even height of the arms and headboard make this daybed easy to integrate into your guest room, living room, bedrooms, and any place where space is at a premium. This daybed comes with a roll-out twin-sized trundle, making it easy to host guests and have sleepovers. Made in Malaysia, it requires assembly. Size: Full, Color: Gray