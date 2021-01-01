From village wrought iron
Pinecone Towel Ring
Advertisement
Pinecone - Towel RingFeatures:The creatively designed towel ring makes a great first-time impression on any wall. Introduce your guests to your creativity when you adorn the bathroom or kitchen wall.Proudly made of high-quality, durable wrought iron, the towel rings' matte black, satin-smooth finish is powder-coated for durabilityPrimary Material: MetalPrimary Material Details: Wrought ironFinish: BlackPowder Coated Finish: YesRing Type: ClosedRing Shape: CircularCountry of Origin: United StatesSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USASpefications:Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: Certifications: NoCE Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoADA Compliant: FIRA Certified: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesLEED Project Appropriate: CSA Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: Blauer Engel: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 12Overall Width - Side to Side: 5.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 0.75Overall Product Weight: 0.63Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Commercial Warranty: No