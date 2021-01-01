Gold Pineapple Theme Wedding Cake Set

Create a picture-perfect moment at your wedding, birthday, anniversary, Sweet 16 or engagement celebration - cut your cake with this stunning pineapple themed gold cake set!This stylish set consists of two pieces. The first is a cake server with a stainless steel shiny gold serrated blade. The second piece is a cake knife with a stainless steel shiny gold serrated blade.The handles of both the knife and the server are made of sturdy poly resin. They feature a lovely pineapple with a textured shiny gold finish.Knife and server are beautifully presented in a white bottom box with a stunning gold Hampton Link design. The box has a clear plastic cover for display of the set.