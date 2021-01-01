Tommy Bahama Pineapple Resort 3-Piece Green Solid Cotton Full/Queen Duvet Cover Set

Transform your bedroom into an island oasis with the crisp white Pineapple Resort Duvet Cover Set from Tommy Bahama. Featuring quality cotton construction and a subtle green pineapple embroidery on the white ground, this calming collection comes straight out of paradise. The duvet cover features a solid white reverse for versatile bedroom looks. Duvet cover features button closure and additional inner corner ties to secure the duvet in place during use. Set is machine washable for easy care. Duvet cover features a button closure with additional inner corner ties. Ensemble is machine washable for easy care. Duvet insert is not included. Full/Queen duvet cover set includes: 1-duvet cover (92 in. L x 88 in. W) and 2-shams (21 in. L x 27 in. W). King duvet cover set includes: 1-duvet cover (92 in. L x 107 in. W) and 2-shams (21 in. L x 37 in. W).