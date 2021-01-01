YML Pineapple Covered Cat & Dog Bed, Small

Your precious pet doesn’t have to have square pants or live under the sea to sleep in the YML Pineapple Dog & Cat Bed House. This fun and festive cuddler cave features a bright, tropical yellow exterior with a leafy green top that looks just like a giant pineapple. Lined with a soft, plush cushion, it’s the perfect hideaway for a midday snooze or a sound night’s sleep. Designed with both comfort and convenience in mind, the non-toxic polyester base has a removable cushion that can be handwashed as needed to keep his bed looking and smelling as fresh as an island breeze.