This Beach Towel from Sun Squad is a must-have for any beach lover. This brightly colored beach towel is made of cotton and has a comfy Velour construction that feels great on your skin. Simply stash it in your beach bag so you'll always have a comfy towel to sit on and soak up the sun, plus a soft way to dry off after you take a dip in the water. Color: White/Blue. Pattern: Solid.