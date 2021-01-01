From design art
Pine Tree Branch Japanese - Wrapped Canvas Graphic Art Print
This modern canvas artwork is printed on premium quality canvas using high-quality fade-resistant ink. The canvas is stretched tightly over solid wood subframes and the design is gallery wrapped around the sides creating a true art gallery feel. This artwork arrives very carefully packaged and completely ready to hang on the wall. This artwork will make a beautiful addition to any home or office. Size: 8" H x 12" W