Simple pieces can sometimes pack the most style! This Pine Ivory Pub Table with Storage makes an effortless and farmhouse chic addition to your kitchen. With ample room for storage, you'll love having this table in your home. Table measures 60L x 30W x 36H in. Crafted of solid pine Chalk white finish Features three (3) side shelves Shelves measures 20.5L x 10.5W x 8H Weight: 80 lbs. Some assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores.