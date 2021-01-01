Green Pine Artificial Christmas Tree with 185 White Lights

Get into the holiday spirit with this luscious Christmas tree and decorate your home with holiday cheer. Have yourself a merry little Christmas with this pre-lit fiber optic Christmas tree! The thick blades of our Christmas tree are made from eco-friendly material, which makes the tree is absolutely safe even to babies and also adds anti-crush capacity to the tree. Exquisite optical fiber with LED lights makes this tree looks attractive and glamorous when it shines and brings warmth to the cold winter. Don't hesitate to bring one home to enjoy the holiday. Size: 5' H