This roomy 6-drawer wood dresser gives you just the space you need to fit your clothing pieces in, while also having a classic and simple style. With its minimalist style, it easily pairs with a variety of other styles including transitional and modern, so that you can incorporate it into your room. Fashioned of solid pine and high-grade MDF responsibly harvested from renewable forests for a sustainable, sturdy design, with simple circular drawer handles giving a subtle accent to the piece. This mid century modern dresser features two upper drawers, ideal for smaller clothing items like socks, and four lower drawers for anything from your tees to your jeans. The tapered legs add to the classic style, while also making it easier to clean the floor space underneath. This dresser will be a practical and stylish addition to your bedroom. Walker Edison White Pine 6-Drawer Standard Dresser | LWR6DDDRWH