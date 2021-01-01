Noble House Pincay Teal Velvet Upholstered Side Chair, Blue

Take a seat in luxurious style that will not only cradle you in absolute comfort but will also impress family and guests alike. Our soft velvet accent chairs feature a unique bowl design with a stunning metallic frame that emphasizes a modern glam look. With its curved lines and rounded edges, this chair exudes an extravagant atmosphere that is sure to upgrade your interior space. Finish with a small opening in its backrest, this piece brings a gorgeous modern touch to any indoor decor. Color: Teal.