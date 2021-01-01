Pina FadeSafe? Contoured Outdoor Dining Chair Cushion

This cushion collection is made with fadeSafe™ solution-dyed fabric to ensure that colors last in all conditions. This fadeSafe™ fabric uses a high-denier polyester to give you maximum comfort and lasting performance. These cushions provide a fashion-forward look with durable materials to make your patio space appealing and inviting whenever you want to go outdoors. When you buy a patio cushion from this manufacturer you are not just getting a cushion; you're also purchasing lasting comfort and peace of mind. Not only will your patio cushions be protected from the elements, but you'll be protected with the easiest warranty in the industry. Fabric: Heather Fern Green, Size: 2" H x 18" W x 18" D