DHP Pin Tufted Transitional Futon, Convertible Sofa Couch, Pink Velvet

Nothing says class, sophistication and smooth comfort quite like velvet, and the Pin Tufted Transitional futon is the ultimate in style! The design itself is stunning. It combines thick cushioning with tufted velvet, sleek arms, tapered wooden legs, and a vintage look that takes you back to the bold and luxurious days of the 1950s. With a variety of colors to match your décor, this sofa can fit perfectly with contemporary look, classic style or a more rustic-looking living space. What’s more, the split-back design seating can be independently lowered into lounging or sleeping position so you can sit up to watch your favorite movie, lounge back to chat with friends or offer overnight guests a perfectly comfortable place to spend the night. The Pin Tufted Transitional futon comes with soft padding under all four feet to make it easy to move around and ensure your floors are never scuffed or scratched.