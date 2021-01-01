Pilsen Wall Sconce by Troy Lighting - Color: Gold - Finish: Black - (B7111)

The simple elements of the Pilsen Wall Sconce by Troy Lighting make it an incredibly dynamic piece. A Hand-Worked Iron frame rests inconspicuously against the wall, supporting the body and adding an appealing geometric backdrop. Surrounding the bulb, an intricately designed Steel shade allows light to seep through into the open space. The Steel warms the light while also absorbing the glow, creating a pleasing ambiance all around the Pilsen. A two-tone canopy gives the structure and the light added depth, enhancing the visual intrigue of the undersized piece. Minimalist in theory but extravagant in execution, the Pilsen brings tremendous style and functionality to hallway, bedroom and living room walls. California-based Troy Lighting was founded in 1963 with a focus on both indoor and outdoor lighting options. Best known for their playful, mid-century modern designs with an industrial edge, Troy Lighting seeks to use custom-made parts for each piece they produce. Their Andromeda 12 light pendant looks chic in a contemporary home while the Watson outdoor wall sconce is ideal for lighting communal outdoor spaces. Color: Gold. Finish: Carbide Black With Satin Nickel Accents