Pilot Low Stool by Quinze & Milan - Color: Black (PILOTSTOOL14)

Glossy meets matte, light meets durable in Quinze & Milan's Pilot Low Stool. Pilot is smart and beautifully detailed in a tactile and contemporary material, with a gently curved seat that is generously proportioned for extra comfort. Tapered oak legs are threaded and screwed into the seat with a connection that is both simple and sophisticated. Made using an innovative 3D propylene technique. Quinze & Milan has been designing unique, modern furniture for children and the home from Belgium since 1999. Quinze & Milan designs are bold and eye-popping, characterized by a sense of fun blending bright, vibrant colors with geometric shapes. Made for homes and businesses around the world, Quinze & Milan offers a unique selection of chairs, ottomans, stools, and childrens furniture. Color: Black.