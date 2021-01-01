Pilot 4GS 12000mAh Portable Charger 8-Pin Input External Battery Pack with 3A High-Speed Output Compatible with iPhone, iPad, iPod, Samsung.

8-Pin Input Design - The built-in 8-Pin Connector has been licensed, which means you only need one cable to carry around if you are outside for your iOS devices. Recharges with 5V/2A adapter is twice faster than normal 5V/1A input, reduce recharging time by 50%. ID Indentify Tech - Auto detect the charging requirement from your devices and allow simultaneously charging for your devices up to 3A(max) per port; which means you only need 1 hour to fully charge your Phone with Pilot 4GS Compact Design & Powerful Capacity - A fresh anodized finish aluminum alloy body with Unique Anti-Fingerprints design,12000mAh rechargeable capacity provide more than 3 charges for an iPhone XR or about 2.7 charges for an Samsung Galaxy S9, enjoy your trip without worry about the power. Intelligent Safety Protection - Grade A+ Li-polymer cell premium microchips multi-protect system. Supports over-charged, over-discharged, over-voltage, over-current and short circuit protection; suppo