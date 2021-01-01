Pilot 2GS 10000mAh Power Bank Portable Charger Dual USB Ports + Micro Input HighSpeed Charging External Battery Compatible for iPhone Xs XRX 8 7.

Dual USB Power Bank: - Pilot 2GS auto smart detect your device and deliver its fastest charging speed(3.4A max) once connected, when outside in the coffee bar or hiking outside, you can share the battery charger to your companion with two USB ports. 10000mAh Power Bank: - Enough capacity on the GO, this high capacity portable charger can provide 4 solid charges to an iPhone 6s, or at least 2.5 charges to a Galaxy S6, or 1 and a half charges for an iPad Mini. Fast Charging & Compact Design: -Support quick charger to most smartphones, the 2GS portable charger external battery is made of aviation aluminum which is lightweight and durable, compact size makes it easy to carry and fits easily into pocket, Built-in Safeguards: - Grade A+ Li-polymer cell premium microchips multi-protect system supports over-charged, over-discharged, over-voltage, over-current and short circuit protection, worry-free while using Pilot 2GS power bank. *