HON Pillow-Soft Fabric Mid-Back Executive Chair, Black, Fixed Arms (HON2092CU10T)

Advertisement
Polyester fabric features Nano-Tex soil and stain repellant technology; color is Black.Seat cushion contains a top layer of memory foam to eliminate pressure points.Five-star base is molded from reinforced, high-strength resin; color is Black.Comfort adjustments include center-tilt with tension and upright lock.Fabric.Fixed Loop Arms.Seat: 22.0"W x 19.0"D, Back: 22.0"W x 20.0"H.Tilt Type: Swivel-Tilt.Meets or Exceeds ANSI/BIFMA Standards.Back cushion combines both foam and a layer of polyester fiberfill to support the spine.Backed by the HON Full Lifetime Warranty.Warranted for users up to 300 lbs..Black, Black Plastic Five-Star base.Fully Assembled.Warranted for users up to 300.0 pounds.Managerial / Midback.41.75"H x 26.25"W x 28.75"D.Arms are standard for added comfort.Frame color is Black