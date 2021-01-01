Made from 100% Polyester Fabric with slub effect making it durable to use. Get your home ready for fall this Thanksgiving with this cute sentiment Pillow. This printed sentiment pillow is giving a beautiful reminder that there is always something in life to be Thankful for. Give Harvest Blessings to your Friends and Family by gifting this beautiful Pillow. It is also perfectly suitable for Living Rooms and Bed Rooms. Spot Clean for easy care and handling. Filled with 100% Polyester fiber fill. This pillow measures 16 in. (L) by 16 in. (W). Holiday Living Pillow Polyester | JJ-HAR 15