shinichistar Pillow Cases White - White & Red 'Joy' Poinsettia Throw Pillow Cover - Set of Four

White & Red 'Joy' Poinsettia Throw Pillow Cover - Set of Four. Revamp your throw pillows in the spirit of the season with these four merry covers made of a crisp blend of cotton and linen. Includes two assorted white and red bird, one white and red poinsettia and one white and red ornament throw pillow cover (four covers total)Inserts not includedFull graphic text (bird cover 1): Good tidings we bring to you and your kin, good tidings for Christmas and a happy new year.Full graphic text (bird cover 2 and ornament cover): Merry Christmas and happy new year.Full graphic text (poinsettia cover): Joy (O represented by a poinsettia).18'' W x 18'' H x 1'' DCotton / linenMachine washImported