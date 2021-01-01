Better Homes & Gardens Pillow, Better Together Sentiment Oblong, Mauve Pearl

Update your living space with the updated raised embroidered Sentiment pillow of the Better Homes & Gardens Better together pillow. Words are embroidered with chenille cord emb adds details and lot more value to the pillow. It is sure to bring charm and comfort to your home it is the perfect accessory to any furniture piece. The fabric is made of a super soft but sturdy chenille. This 14?x20?throw pillow is very soft and adds an update of color and texture to any room when placed on an accent chair, on a couch or on top of the bed. Bring home the Better Homes & Gardens Better together pillow today.