Finding multi-functional furniture pieces that take up little space can be a difficult task. Both versatile and multi-purpose, Pillar Coat Rack and Stool is a modern household essential. This freestanding coatrack and stool has 6 sturdy hooks to hold a variety of your items while its built-in stool can be used to store bags, plants or act as a place to sit and put on your shoes before heading out. Utilizing vertical space, this two-in-one coat rack works great for small spaces, having a small footprint while providing maximum storage. Pillar can be used in a variety of rooms: in your bedroom to organize clothes and accessories, in your bathroom for towels or in your entryway for bags, jackets and more. Measures 65 x 19.75 inches diameter. Umbra Pillar Stool/Coat Rack, White/Natural in Brown | 1014257-668