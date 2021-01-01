Pillar Multilight Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (204423-1053)

The Pillar Multilight Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge draws attention with its refined, contemporary presence. Three cylindrical shades made of opaque glass are arranged in a tiered fashion. These diffusers are mounted to the wall with a rectangular metal backplate. When lit, the light sources within the tubular structures deliver a warm, welcoming glow. Install it in pairs on either side of your vanity mirror or add it as a solo fixture to illuminate bathrooms or spas. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White. Finish: Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting