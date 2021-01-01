From northlight
Pillar & Tea Light Candles Canvas Wall Art
This canvas wall art is the perfect way to create a romantic ambiance Featuring 2 pillar candles and 7 tea light candles creating a soft glow Pre-lit with 8 LED amber lights Candle flames light up and flicker On off switch on the side Requires 2 AA batteries - not included Dimensions: 15.75"H x 23.5W x .5"L Material(s): canvas/plastic/metal/wood/MDF (medium-density fiberboard) Note:Item does not come with a battery cover - open design holds the batteries snugly