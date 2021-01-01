Pink Pig Graffiti - Wrapped Canvas Graphic Art Print

ARTCANVAS Inc. handcrafts high-quality ready-to-hang canvas art that turns any wall into an art gallery. Our gorgeous canvases will add beauty, color, and personality to any space and have a beautiful texture, look, and feel of fine art. The art is printed on premium artist-grade canvas using genuine Epson archival inks (fade and water-resistant with a life expectancy of over 100 years). Every image we print is reviewed by our in-house Graphics Team for quality, color, and detail. Each canvas is professionally hand-stretched around .75" or a 1.5" American Pine wood frame. Give a wonderful gift: ARTCANVAS art is a great gift idea for: Birthdays, Anniversaries, Housewarmings, Weddings, and all gift-giving holidays: Christmas, Hanukkah, Mother's & Father's Day, Valentine's Day... Size: 12" H x 18" W x 0.75" D