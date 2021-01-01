Pier Dining Table by hollis+morris (PIER Large Blk W.Oak Pure)

Inspired by the distinctive characteristics of a seaside pier, the aptly named Pier Table will transport you away from your land-locked blues. The table was handmade in North America and features seven slightly angled legs with accents supporting a rectangular wooden table top. The piece is made from solid walnut or white oak in a number of finishes and cold-rolled steel. The table comes in two sizes and the base comes in two finishes: white and black. Pair it with the Parkdale Dining Chair for the complete dining experience. hollis+morris is a furniture and lighting company based in Toronto, Canada, that debuted at ICFF in 2015. With handcrafted pieces named after local neighborhoods, they have gained a strong identity, producing modern, honest designs that integrate solid wood and metal. From the striking Bolt LED Pendant Light and Wall Sconce to the comfortable Parksdale Counter Stool, their products are versatile, timeless, show respect for nature, and have quality that lasts throughout the years. Shape: Rectangular.