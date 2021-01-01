Piedmont 7 - Piece Counter Height Extendable Solid Wood Dining Set

This 7-piece dining set sits at counter height, so you can create a relaxed and casual dining experience in your dining room or kitchen nook. It comes with an extendable dining table that has a shiplap-inspired tabletop and four turned legs that surround two open shelves. A removable leaf helps it seat eight when fully extended. This table is made from solid wood and has a farmhouse white finish that matches the six included stools. Each stool has an X-shaped back design that looks great with traditional or farmhouse-inspired rooms. Color: Weathered Driftwood